iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.89

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 764784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after buying an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.