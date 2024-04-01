iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.