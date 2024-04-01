iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.38

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 65877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

