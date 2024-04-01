iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 39,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 754% compared to the average daily volume of 4,577 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MCHI traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,161. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

