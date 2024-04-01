iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.96

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 568303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

