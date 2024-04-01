iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.81

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 41241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,870,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,224 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,788,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,208,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

