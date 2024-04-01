iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.07

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 143067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
