iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.