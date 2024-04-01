iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 2,621,446 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

