iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

