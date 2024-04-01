iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $81,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.