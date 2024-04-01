iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.54

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.54 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 338683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
