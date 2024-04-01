iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,537,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,338 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $383,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 4,071,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

