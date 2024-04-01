iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,383,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,931. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.