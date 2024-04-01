iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.40. 556,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

