iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Country Club Bank GFN’s 9th Largest Position

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.05. The stock had a trading volume of 468,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.