iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.85. The company had a trading volume of 823,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,346. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average is $299.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.