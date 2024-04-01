iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 96,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.29. 1,634,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

