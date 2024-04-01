iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 495,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,030. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

