iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.80

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $64.98, with a volume of 56561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

