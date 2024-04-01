iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.10. 32,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

