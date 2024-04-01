iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.56. 922,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,502. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.