iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,249 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $110.06. 3,770,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,026. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.