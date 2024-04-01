iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

