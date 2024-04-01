iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 498,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 352,147 shares.The stock last traded at $91.22 and had previously closed at $91.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
