iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,120. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

