iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 277,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 252,770 shares.The stock last traded at $61.27 and had previously closed at $61.90.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.