Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

J opened at $153.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

