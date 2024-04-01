Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:J traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.11. 88,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,236. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,140,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.