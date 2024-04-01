JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

IFRA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. 185,615 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

