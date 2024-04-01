JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,695 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 444,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

