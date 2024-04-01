JB Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,031 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $33,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,441. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

