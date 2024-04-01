JB Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226,002. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.