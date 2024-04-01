JB Capital LLC Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 660,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

