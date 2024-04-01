JB Capital LLC Has $42.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

EFG traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $103.79. 725,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

