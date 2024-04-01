JB Capital LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.27. 271,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

