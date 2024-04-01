JB Capital LLC Sells 19,380 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 481,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

