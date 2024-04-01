JB Capital LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $63.34. 3,189,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,194,816. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

