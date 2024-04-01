JB Capital LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
3M Price Performance
Shares of MMM traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
