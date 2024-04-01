JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 511.25 ($6.46).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.70) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,362.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

