Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 104,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 602,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

