JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,168 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

