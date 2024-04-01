JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,168 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 438.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.