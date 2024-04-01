JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $190.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

