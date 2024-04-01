JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,085,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,089,000 after acquiring an additional 491,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $47,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $75,300,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

