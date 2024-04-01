JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $549.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

