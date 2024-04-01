JLB & Associates Inc. Has $18.38 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises approximately 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,970 shares of company stock worth $13,084,765. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.32 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

