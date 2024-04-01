JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Primerica stock opened at $252.44 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.41 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

