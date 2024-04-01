JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $356.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

