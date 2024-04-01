JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $121.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

